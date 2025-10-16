Nicki Minaj Cancels Upcoming Album, Blames Industry Drama in Post Tagging Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj has announced the cancellation of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, blaming ongoing industry drama and calling out Jay-Z directly in a series of social media posts.

Early Wednesday morning, Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell her fans she would no longer be releasing new music.

"Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore," she wrote. "No more music. Hope you're happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life."

Minaj had previously set March 27, 2026, as the release date for the album — a date still pinned on her X profile. Now, that release appears to be in jeopardy.

The rapper didn't stop there. She claimed that Roc Nation, Jay-Z's company, approached her asking for a tour and album deal — something she says she turned down, Billboard reported.

"They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO," she posted. "They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ."

Minaj's statements have reignited tension between her and Roc Nation. Though she is not signed to the company, she has accused them of attempting to control her public image and block her success.

Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc



Bye, Barbz.



Love you for life pic.twitter.com/LpVEUVVtbT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

Fans Beg Nicki Minaj to Release Album

According to NME, in another message, she added: "They don't want me to put out music. Me winning makes them feel like they lost... They know how successful my next album is going to be."

Minaj's fans, known as the Barbz, reacted with sadness and confusion. Some begged her to reconsider. "Onika, please... we need you now more than ever," one fan wrote.

Others encouraged her to take a break. "Nicki, take a break from social media and heal... Sometimes silence says more than tweets ever will," another commented.

The posts also revive earlier tensions between Minaj and Jay-Z, including a past claim that she was shortchanged on her equity in Tidal, the streaming service once co-owned by the rap mogul.

Minaj has said she was promised 3% of the company but was only offered a small buyout when it was sold.

The feud comes amid Minaj's ongoing issues with Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, whom she has also criticized in recent years.

At this time, neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has responded to Minaj's claims. Billboard has reached out for comment.