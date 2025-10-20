Nicki Minaj Hints Phone Was Cloned, Says She Fed Fans 'Scraps' While Plotting Revenge

Nicki Minaj is making headlines again as she promotes her forthcoming album and denounces supposed idea-stealing in the industry. The rapper, who had earlier hinted at abandoning her 2026 album following her bitter feud with Jay-Z, seems to have gotten her zeal back for dropping new music.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Trinidadian-born star explained on social media that she is not giving up on her intentions. Rather, she seems more resolute than ever before to leave her mark on the music industry again.

In a series of recent tweets, Minaj doubled up on her confidence as she claimed that she still influences the trajectory of hip-hop and entertainment. Prior to her post, she blogged about the release timeline of her next project and teased her big plans for 2026.

The truth is (lol, I know…not another “the truth is” tweet) lol ok last one b4 spaces.



The truth is: I’m releasing NM6 on 3.27.26 b/c of the people who were in attendance at #GagCity



I saw you.

I want you to know that.

I heard you.

I felt you.

I love you. pic.twitter.com/L4Y3bcRLlN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 19, 2025

"The truth of the matter is I could put out an album tmrw & STILL revolutionize the industry yet AGAIN on 3.27.26," Nicki Minaj said in regards to what she plans on doing next. "That is the truth. And then turn around and STILL release another BLOCKBUSTER 4th quarter of '26. Incentivize me."

She went on to explain more about her work and how frustrated she was that others reportedly stole her ideas.

"I could release 3 GAME CHANGING/MONUMENTAL DOCUMENTARIES & 3 AUDIO books next year alone," Minaj added. "Watch them try & fail miserably, thinking they'll beat me to it yet again. lol ... I AM the PODCAST, I am THEE podcastER, I am THEE TV HOST. The one the ppl would actually care about.

Minaj's passion was not limited to this. She also accused others of stealing her ideas, comparing her case to an individual whose privacy had been violated.

"I've let them steal ideas b/c those are the ideas I never rlly gave a st about,"** she continued. "If you knew your phone was cloned would you discuss your REAL plans & ideas? No. You'd give them the scraps & watch them not know wtf they're doing with it."

Even with the drama, fans on social media have been abuzz with excitement for her subsequent era. Whether or not Minaj will tackle her beef with Jay-Z once more is to be seen, but rest assured — the Barbz are waiting.