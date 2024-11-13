Kesha Escorted Off Red Carpet For Using Purse To Vape

Pop legend Kesha graced the red carpet of Glamour's Woman of the Year Awards, making headlines in true Kesha fashion.

Toting a chic bag that doubled as a vape, Kesha hit her vapepurse while being photographed, prompting her to be quickly escorted off the carpet while exhaling the smoke.

not Kesha vaping on the red carpet and they’re trying to get her off 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CvtpZ1Dbf1 — ⚡️am (@keshareborn) November 12, 2024

The "TiK ToK" singer also attached her phone to her shoe and rocked a sleek two-piece look that served refurbished trash bag. Some found the moment to be iconic, while others were hoping the captured photos don't aid in glamorizing vaping.

Only Kesha can make vaping look cool, but I do care for her health so I hope she limits her use of vaping / smoking. https://t.co/sjhr2Ly7PU — keѕнa roѕe (@GlitterSebert) November 13, 2024

I love kesha but can we please not normalize vaping in public https://t.co/insBmjkbPr — kys (@Lunachild10) November 13, 2024

She's had a monumental comeback, gracing the cover of Glamour Germany. When asked by the publication what the biggest differences between Kesha in 2009 and 2024 are, the songstress shared, "Many things have remained the same: I still love making music. Unlike before, I now know about the power I hold. I founded my record label, wrote new songs, and produced them myself. No one can take that away from me now."

Kesha has publicly parted ways with her former collaborator Dr. Luke, filing a civil suit against him in October 2014 for infliction of emotional distress, sex-based hate crimes and employment discrimination. She now releases music under her own label, titled Kesha Records.

While accepting the Music Icon award during the Glamour ceremony, Kesha proudly proclaimed "I am my power, I am my best friend, I am my partner. I am my hot slutty crush. I make myself piss my pants laughing, I am f—king iconic."