Diddy's Fate Could Be Sealed Early This Week as Trump Weighs Commutation Amid Political Consequences

Donald Trump is weighing whether to commute Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sentence.

Officials in the White House are divided, with some warning against taking action. One source told TMZ, "Trump will do what he wants," indicating a decision could happen as early as this week.

Diddy was sentenced on October 3 to 50 months in prison for violating the Mann Act. He has already served 13 months.

With good time credit, his release would fall around two years, but a presidential commutation would end his sentence immediately. The rapper remains at Brooklyn MDC while awaiting a prison assignment.

Trump recently commuted former Congressman George Santos' sentence, showing he is willing to grant clemency to high-profile figures. Diddy's request came almost immediately after his sentencing. According to the outlet, his legal team contacted senior White House officials with ties to the President. Trump later confirmed awareness of the request in media statements.

However, commutation for Diddy carries political weight. Sources revealed that White House staff are concerned about backlash. Trump supporters and critics will likely scrutinize the decision closely because they reportedly believe the President's previous actions, including Santos' commutation, set a precedent for high-profile cases.

The decision would also affect Diddy's legal strategy. A commutation would terminate his federal sentence immediately, bypassing his appeal.

Appeal Moves Forward

Diddy has filed a notice of appeal in his criminal case, TMZ said in another report. The filing lists Alexandra A.E. Shapiro as his attorney. The appeal brief is expected in four to six weeks.

The two counts of moving people across state lines for prostitution are part of Diddy's conviction. He was not found guilty on the charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. His lawyers made a motion for the judge to suggest that he be jailed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, which is near New York City. The court has not finalized his prison assignment.

According to experts, if the commutation happens, the record of the conviction will still be there but Diddy will be released from the obligation to serve the rest of his sentence and he will be free right away but his appellate case will still be pending.

Diddy's legal team is actively pursuing both avenues: seeking presidential clemency and continuing the federal appeal.

According to TMZ, the notice of appeal was filed Monday in federal court in New York. It sets the stage for a substantive brief that could argue procedural or legal errors in his conviction.