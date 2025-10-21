Keith Urban's New Song 'Straight Line' Raises Eyebrows After Nicole Kidman Split

Keith Urban's latest song, "Straight Line," is getting a lot of attention following news of his split from Nicole Kidman.

The country star performed the track during the premiere of his new competition show, "The Road," on October 19.

The show features 12 rising musicians competing to be his opening act as he tours America.

Fans quickly noticed the song's lyrics and meaning, linking them to Urban's personal life.

According to PageSix, Back in February 2024, Urban shared on Instagram that "Straight Line" is about "wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in."

He added, "Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself... whatever it is! It's a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud."

The timing of the song's performance made many wonder if Urban was subtly addressing his troubled marriage.

The 57-year-old and Kidman, 58, ended their 19-year marriage in late September.

Sources say the couple had been living apart since early summer before Kidman filed for divorce the day after the split was made public.

On "The Road," Urban opened up about the hard reality of life on the road, calling it "completely lonely and miserable."

Despite personal struggles, he emphasized that "the show must go on," highlighting the challenge of balancing fame and private life.

Keith Urban Avoids Red Carpet as Divorce Unfolds

Interestingly, "The Road" was filmed months before the divorce became public, which means the show and Urban's performance of "Straight Line" were recorded while the couple was already separated but had not announced it yet.

Urban's team revealed he had moved out of their Nashville home during the summer.

An insider said, "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," OK Magazine reported

Since the news broke, Urban has kept a low profile. He reportedly skipped "The Road" premiere party in Nashville, saying he felt "embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down."

A source added, "He doesn't want his personal issues to overshadow his new show."

Rumors have also swirled about Urban's possible relationship with his guitarist Maggie Baugh, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

Despite the drama, Urban's focus remains on his music and the contestants on "The Road."

The song "Straight Line" continues to resonate with fans, as it represents breaking free from tough situations and finding hope again.