Diddy's Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs Step Into Spotlight, Positioning Themselves as Hollywood Influencers: Report

Jessie and D'Lila Combs, 18-year-old twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the late Kim Porter, are emerging as independent figures in Hollywood, stepping into the spotlight as social media influencers and fashion personalities while their father faces legal challenges.

Industry insiders say the twins are actively building their presence, attending premieres, parties, and high-profile events. One source told Rob Shuter's Substack they are "working the scene hard," noting, "They want to be the Black Hilton sisters. They're hitting every party, every premiere, and every step-and-repeat. They're hungry — and they know how to play it."

A family friend added that the sisters are drawing on their father's example: "They learned from watching Diddy dominate rooms. Now they want to command them, too."

At a recent Kylie Cosmetics event, Jessie and D'Lila appeared in matching pink tracksuits and diamond hoops, sharing the moment with their millions of followers.

A stylist commented, "They're not victims of their last name. They're building an empire of their own — one selfie at a time."

Fashion and Media Appearances

They celebrated the Ellaé Lisqué 10th anniversary show at Avalon Hollywood with a colorful coordinated purple dress and silver heels walk down the runway on Sept. 4.

PEOPLE reported a video showed the sisters walking beside each other while the long glittery trains of their gowns were flowing.

The catwalk debut is their first after numerous public milestones such as their graduation from high school in May and senior prom.

At prom, they decided to match their red dresses and took pictures, one video depicting them coming late in a joking manner.

Jessie and D'Lila likewise posted the pictures of the graduation day on Instagram in the academic regalia and with white dresses of an asymmetrical style underneath, making merry with the family and the schoolmates, and holding flowers and diplomas.

Read more: Diddy Scores Major Legal Victory After Yacht Assault Lawsuit is Dismissed in Court

Post-High School Plans

The twins recently confirmed they are not planning to attend college immediately, a decision they shared via TikTok in May.

"Since Jessie and I are not going to college, we're gonna be wearing one of our brand hoodies because we are repping that we will be business owners and working," they said, according to Vibe.

The hoodies, branded with the phrase "Sweet Sixteen," feature their names and a UFO graphic on the front.

Despite the legal pressures of their dad, Jessie and D'Lila have maintained poise. At their senior prom in May, the twins attended in the midst of the trial, arriving in style and capturing attention for their striking resemblance to their late mother, Kim Porter. Quincy Brown, their older half-brother, commented on Instagram, per Page Six, "DAMN, I'M BLESSED! Y'ALL LOOK LIKE MOMMY!"

Earlier this year, the twins paid tribute to Porter on Mother's Day, writing on Instagram, "You were the best mommy anyone could've ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy... We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud."