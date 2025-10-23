Diddy's Lawyer Mark Geragos Says He Has 'Utmost Confidence' The Mogul Will Stage A Massive Comeback After Prison

Despite his conviction and ongoing controversy, Mark Geragos believes Sean "Diddy" Combs' resilience will define the next chapter of his life.

Speaking with TMZ, the attorney said he has "the utmost confidence in Sean" and added, "Sean will make a comeback, the likes of which people are not expecting."

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence for violating the Mann Act. He has completed 13 months, and with good behavior credit, could be released in about two years. His legal team hopes President Donald Trump will commute his sentence before then.

White House sources initially said Trump has been considering clemency for Combs. While the White House pushed back on reports about a possible pardon, Geragos told TMZ that "everything I read in that article looked accurate."

Trump added that personal feelings would not affect his decision, explaining, "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

Prison Threat Against Diddy

While serving his sentence at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs has reportedly faced serious safety concerns. His longtime friend Charlucci Finney told the Daily Mail that Combs woke up "with a knife to his throat" after another inmate allegedly entered his cell with a shiv.

Finney said he did not know whether guards intervened or Combs fought off the attacker but believed the incident was meant as intimidation.

"If his guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed," he said. "It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

Diddy has officially filed an appeal against his federal criminal conviction pic.twitter.com/Od6jno83Xd — kur4zi (@Kur4zi) October 21, 2025

Legal Team Seeks Transfer

Combs' lawyers have criticized conditions at MDC, describing them as "inhumane."

In a letter seen by Page Six, one attorney said the facility serves "expired and infested" food, adding that "the maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience."

Earlier this month, Combs' team requested his transfer to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, citing family visitation needs and rehabilitation goals. A decision is pending.

Combs has been in prison since September 2024 after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.