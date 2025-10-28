Sean 'Diddy' Combs Receives Prison Release Date Following October Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs is inching closer to freedom after his October sentencing in a high-profile federal case.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, convicted on two prostitution-related charges, now has an official release date set for May 8, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records obtained by E! News.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison at an October 3 hearing. The sentence includes the 12 months he spent in custody following his arrest in New York City in September 2024.

He had previously been acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in July, which spared him a potential life sentence.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversaw the case, said the prosecution's demand for 135 months in prison was excessive, while the defense's request for 14 months would not meet the need for deterrence.

"The need for general deterrence warrants a significant sentence," Subramanian said. "A substantial sentence must be given to serve as an example to abusers and victims alike."

Combs' lead attorney, Teny Geragos, argued that the sentence did not align with the jury's verdict.

"The jury made it very clear in their verdict that they acquitted him of the sex trafficking and the RICO counts," Geragos told ABC News.

"Not guilty means not guilty." She added that Combs had grown as a person throughout the trial process.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will remain in prison until May 8th, 2028.



Sean Combs Convicted on Mann Act Charges

Attorney Alexandra Shapiro, who is leading the appeal, echoed concerns about the sentence. "The Judge acted as a 13th juror," she said.

"The sentence was driven by the conduct the jury rejected. The jury acquitted Mr. Combs of any coercion."

Combs' conviction stemmed from two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, violating the federal Mann Act.

According to Vibe, his trial included allegations of drug-fueled "freak-offs" in hotel rooms involving male escorts and former girlfriends, including singer Cassie Ventura. Some activities were allegedly filmed by Combs.

Despite the conviction, Combs' camp is actively seeking a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

A White House spokesperson denied reports of an imminent pardon, saying, "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

Trump himself acknowledged that any past friendship with Combs has become strained, making clemency a complicated issue.

Combs' request to serve his sentence in a minimum-security facility in New Jersey, closer to his family, was denied.