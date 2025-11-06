50 Cent Blasts Zohran Mamdani, Says His Tax Plan Will 'Run Big Money Out' of New York: 'They're Gonna Purge'

50 Cent has renewed his attack on New York politician Zohran Mamdani, saying the lawmaker's new tax plan would send "big money" out of the city and negatively affect the economy.

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper made his stance known in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, following Mamdani's recent political win. Sharing an AI-generated image of a tombstone, 50 Cent wrote, "New York is over pack it up, let's go! THE MAN'S First job is Mayor MAMDANI run New York."

The post came a week after Mamdani appeared on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber, where he addressed the rapper's past criticisms and said he had listened to 50 Cent's music despite their differences.

"He's a critic! I didn't even know what my salary would be until I opened up Instagram and saw this thing that was like, '50 Cent offers Mamdani x-amount of money,'" Mamdani said. "I was like, 'That's a very specific amount of money. Oh my god!'"

During the interview, Mamdani defended his economic proposal as one that would make the city fairer for all its residents.

"I continue to think that having the top one percent in New York City who are making more than one million dollars a year, having them pay two percent more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorker's life, including their own, is something that is worthwhile," he said, as quoted by Billboard.

He added, "The reason I say including their own is when you see a city like ours that is underfunding its city agencies, that is pulling back on the most basic things like library services and trash cans, everybody feels the effects of that."

50 Cent later responded on social media, saying he respected Mamdani's intentions but disagreed with his approach. "I think his intentions are good," the rapper wrote. "But his tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge. @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!"

Following the exchange, it seemed Mamdani took a cheeky swipe at the rapper as, while in Brooklyn for his victory speech, he walked out to Ja Rule's "New York". This was met with reactions across social media as 50 Cent has a long public feud with Ja Rule.