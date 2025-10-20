6IX9INE Mocks Lil Tjay Over 'Pathetic' Music Video Numbers — Calls Out 'Label Botting'

Rapper 6IX9INE on Sunday ridiculed Lil Tjay's recent music video performance on YouTube, saying the numbers prove labels are still inflating view counts through bots.

In an Instagram Story post, the Brooklyn native, born Daniel Hernandez, compared views for his new video "FAX" with Lil Tjay's "Letter To My Block." At the time 6IX9INE shared the screenshots, "FAX" had about 1.2 million views while Lil Tjay's visual registered roughly 522,000. 6IX9INE also alleged that the dismissal of a recent high-profile lawsuit involving Drake and Universal Music Group had not stopped record companies from manipulating streaming and video metrics.

"IN A ERA OF RAP WHERE NO THERES NO MORE INFLATED NUMBERS BECAUSE LABELS ARE SCARED AFTER DRAKE SUED UNIVERSAL MUSIC FOR BOTTING," 6IX9INE wrote, according to screenshots circulated online. "HERE WE SEE WHO THE KING IS. One is blackballed the other isn't."

YouTube's public timestamps indicate both videos were released on the same day, with a difference of several hours. 6IX9INE used that timing to assert that the disparity in views exposed continued "botting" of some releases, though he did not offer evidence to substantiate the claim that any specific label had engaged in such activity.

Lil Tjay has not publicly responded to 6IX9INE's post. The Bronx native, real name Tione Merritt, has been releasing new music in recent months and is reportedly preparing a studio album. Fans and industry observers will be watching to see if the rapper addresses the taunt or lets it pass without comment.

The exchange, according to Hot New HipHop, adds to a long-running feud between the two artists. Their tensions go back to 2020 and have included public insults and accusations. 6IX9INE, known for his social media provocations and a highly publicized legal case in 2019, has repeatedly called out Lil Tjay online. Lil Tjay's team has usually taken a quieter approach in public disputes, concentrating on new releases and performances.

Experts say streaming fraud and view manipulation remain concerns for the music industry, but proving bot use or label involvement can be complex.

According to The Guardian, a lawsuit filed by Drake alleging that his label inflated streaming numbers was dismissed, a development that some in the industry viewed as symbolic rather than definitive on the broader issue. Lawyers and analysts note that public attention to the lawsuit prompted streaming platforms and labels to review their practices, but they caution that individual allegations require concrete proof and platform-side investigation.

Representatives for Lil Tjay and 6IX9INE did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday. YouTube did not provide a statement on the matter by publication time.