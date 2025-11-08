Justin Bieber Fans Lose It Over Hailey's Daring New Pics — 'What Exactly Are You Selling?'

Hailey Bieber's newest promotional photos for her skincare line, Rhode, have triggered another controversy online, as Beliebers-a term used to describe fans of her husband Justin Bieber-are divided over the model's revealing lingerie shoot.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the 28-year-old model and entrepreneur shared several new images on Instagram on Nov. 5, where she was seen in black lingerie posing with a branded "Rhode" pillow to promote an upcoming collection. Some people received her confidence and bold aesthetic well, while others criticized the photos as overly revealing.

Image Image In one of the promotional photos, Hailey can be seen lying on a bed, wearing only a black bra and thong and holding a pillow across her body. Image: Another photo has her standing in heels, with the pillow across her body and a flirtatious glance towards the camera.

The post was captioned: "Birthday essentials coming your way. 11/12 @rhode." It went viral in no time and attracted thousands of comments, many critical.

One fan wrote directly on her post, "What exactly are you selling, Hailey?" Another follower wrote, "This is so sad. Get dressed, woman."

Others appeared to call out Justin Bieber, with one comment reading, "Hey Justin, is that your wife?"

The backlash reflects a familiar pattern for Hailey, who often faces scrutiny whenever she posts bold or fashion-forward content. As her supporters call her photos empowering and confident, detractors quickly attack her, saying she uses shock value to stay relevant.

Not all comments were negative, however. Some fans came to the defense of the Rhode founder, praising her for her confidence and independence as a businesswoman and mother.

As per E! News, the couple who share a 14-month-old son named Jack Blues, just recently made headlines for attending Kendall Jenner's birthday party, where they posted more affectionate photos online.

The model, who captioned the post "hell yeah!", appeared in a green bikini while sharing a kiss with her husband. Justin also shared similar snaps of the event, including one where he affectionately grabs his wife's behind.

Despite criticism, Hailey still rocks her image as the confident and unapologetic brand owner—even in the case where the release of her photos ignited a heated online debate.