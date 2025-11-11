Lil Durk's Crew Accused of Intimidating Judge — Prosecutors Demand Emergency Anonymous Jury

Los Angeles-based federal prosecutors are asking for an anonymous jury for the racketeering trial of rapper Lil Durk due to alleged threats by his OTF crew against court officials and witnesses.

Prosecutors told AllHipHop that Lil Durk is a "serious threat"; his associates are so dangerous that jurors' identities must remain secret to protect the integrity of the judicial process.

In a court document filed on November 10, 2025, prosecutors wrote that Durk and OTF have shown "contempt for the judicial process" and that members of the organization have already "intimidated witnesses, threatened a magistrate judge, and targeted a federal prosecutor."

The filing supports the government's motion to empanel an anonymous jury, which prosecutors say is necessary to "protect prospective jurors and prevent any interference with the judicial process."

Prosecutors say Durk's organization "operates like an enterprise that blends legitimate business with organized crime." They also contend OTF has a violent history, including incidents where members were allegedly paid to kill a Chicago gang rival, and carried out acts of retaliation at Durk's direction.

The filing revealed that threats have already emerged from the affiliates and supporters of the OTF, who have demonstrated "their readiness to threaten those associated with this highly publicized trial," including a magistrate judge and an assistant U.S. attorney.

Prosecutors also accuse Durk of "obstructive conduct" while in custody, claiming he used other inmates' phone PIN numbers and attempted to destroy contraband Apple Watches used for outside communication.

Meanwhile, Durk's legal team maintains that OTF is just a music label, not a gang, and the government's motion relies on "speculation and mischaracterization." They also say that an anonymous jury would "impair their ability to conduct a fair selection process."

However, prosecutors argue that juror anonymity is "constitutionally permissible" and necessary, adding that "preventing the leaking of jurors' personal identifying information is a paramount concern in a case where supporters have already made threats."

In a highly unusual move, the government is now asking Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald to seal all the juror identifiers from both sides—a protection usually accorded to terrorism and organized crime cases.

Lil Durk has remained in federal custody without bail since his indictment for allegedly masterminding a 2022 murder-for-hire plot against rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles, in which Lul Pab was killed, per ABC7. He has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted.