Jason Williams Blames Meg Thee Stallion for Klay Thompson's Slump: 'That Might Be What It Is'

Klay Thompson's rough start in Dallas this season has basketball fans talking, and former NBA star Jason Williams thinks he might know the reason — and it's not on the court.

Williams, a 12-year NBA veteran, suggested on the Hoopin' N Hollerin' podcast that Thompson's new relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be affecting his game.

"I'm from West Virginia, man, I've been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks," Williams said. "It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is. Klay Thompson, I ain't sayin' that's what it is... but that might be what it is."

Thompson, 30, has struggled mightily on the hardwood this season. He is shooting just 31.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range — both potential career lows, ENews reported.

The Dallas Mavericks have responded by benching the four-time NBA champion, giving his minutes to veteran guard D'Angelo Russell.

While some fans point to Thompson's past injuries and age, Williams took a humorous look at his relationship with Meg.

The couple went public over the summer and have been very open about their love.

Jason Williams claims Megan Thee Stallion is why Klay Thompson is struggling. Full story: https://t.co/vTE6Wp4mXE pic.twitter.com/Pp9ksR5LNr — Complex (@Complex) November 13, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Dedicates 'Lover Girl' to Klay Thompson

According to DailyMail, Megan even dedicated her new single, "Lover Girl," to Thompson, and recent Instagram posts suggested the pair may now be living together.

Their public displays of affection have made them one of America's most recognizable celebrity couples.

Klay's father, Mychal Thompson, is a former NBA player, and Klay himself has overcome major injuries, including a torn ACL in his left knee and a ruptured Achilles in his right.

Even with his health concerns, the drop in performance this season has surprised many. Despite previous offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson chose to sign with Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic, who has since been traded.

Williams, who retired in 2011 after stints with the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Memphis Grizzlies, is known for his entertaining personality and candid commentary.

On the podcast, he stopped short of blaming Meg entirely, leaving fans to laugh and speculate.

Fans of Thompson and the Mavericks continue to hope the shooting guard can find his rhythm.

Off the court, his relationship with Megan appears strong, but on the court, the superstar has plenty of work to do to return to his championship-level play.