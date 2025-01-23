Jason Aldean Lauds Carrie Underwood For Handling Tech Glitches Like A 'Pro' At Trump Inauguration

Country singer Jason Aldean dished his thoughts on Carrie Underwood's controversial performance at Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Underwood's anticipated performance made headlines after technical difficulties were encountered. During the stage, people in the venue were left confused, as the backing track for the song "America the Beautiful" failed to play.

This forced Underwood to perform an acapella version of the song.

"I can just sing it," she stated before leading the audience to sing the track in unison. The sound issues were also apparent during a later stage featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

"If you know the words, help me out here," Underwood said.

The singer's professionalism trended on social media, gaining the reactions of netizens and celebrities, including Aldean.

According to the "Drowns the Whiskey" singer in his interview on Fox News' Fox & Friends, Underwood's initiative in taking charge of the performance despite the technical difficulties was praiseworthy and a "pro move."

"First of all, it's a hard song to do anyway," Aldean shared.

"When you're supposed to be singing to a track and that's what gives you pitch reference for the song and to not have that and for her to just kinda say, 'All right, listen, we'll go.' That's a big move and that's a pro move on her part."

Ever since the announcement of Underwood's performance at Trump's inaugural event, netizens with liberal views have expressed dismay towards the American Idol alumna. This train of criticism was also accompanied by reports of angered American Idol producers, who were reportedly not in favor of Underwood's decision to perform at the ceremony.