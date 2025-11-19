D4vd Dragged Into 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Probe — Investigators Reveal New Details

Singer D4vd is being looked at as a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas after her body was found in an impounded Tesla earlier this year. The investigation remains active, and no arrests have been made.

A source with knowledge of the case who spoke with ABC News provided additional context before saying, "The singer D4vd is considered a suspect in the death investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas."

As reported by The Guardian, authorities said Rivas' body was discovered on Sept. 8 after Los Angeles police officers responded to a tow yard in Hollywood, where staff had reported a strong odor coming from a Tesla that had been impounded two days earlier.

A description from police officials noted that officers searched the vehicle and discovered the teen's remains.

According to ABC News, police sources said the body was located inside a bag in the front trunk of the Tesla and was in a state of decomposition.

Residents of Lake Elsinore reported Rivas missing several times in early 2024. An investigators' summary said she "ran away a few times and returned before her last runaway in April 2024." Her family said she called home at the end of May 2024 but had not been heard from since.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of death. A official familiar with the process confirmed that the medical examiner has still not determined a cause and manner of death for Hernandez.

Authorities said the Tesla in which Rivas' remains were found is registered to 20-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, who goes by the professional name D4vd. The burgeoning artist has gained international appeal, boasting over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His hit singles include "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide."

Police officials say the investigation remains ongoing and that D4vd has not been charged with a crime thus far.

The incident has generated intense public interest, as detectives still reconstruct the last known movements of Rivas and how she ended up in the impounded vehicle.