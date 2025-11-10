'No Foul Play'? LAPD Makes Stunning Statement on d4vd and Celeste Rivas Investigation

Authorities have not identified any murder in the death of teenager Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to musician d4vd, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it provided the update on the investigation to KTLA, and that the case remains open and unsolved.

An LAPD spokesperson said to KTLA, "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body. RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

According to attorneys, concealing a body in California can be considered a misdemeanor. "Concealing an accidental death is a misdemeanor in California that constitutes a maximum of one year in county jail and a $10,000 fine at most," KTLA legal analyst Alison Triessl said.

As reported by HotNewHiphop, LAPD officials further explained that no one was named as a suspect in the case, including d4vd, and no crime charges were filed against anyone. The police authorities said it is not a crime to fail to report a death by accident, adding that concealment has to be intentional to constitute a legal offense.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said their office has not received a case submission regarding Rivas' death.

The investigation has drawn widespread social media attention, with much speculation about d4vd's possible involvement and the circumstances of the teenager's death. Nonetheless, law enforcement agencies have maintained their caution against speculation until any official findings are reported.

At the same time, a private investigator has provided unofficial versions and updates to the case, though authorities and experts continue to caution us to wait to hear from authorities and law enforcement, until we feel comfortable discussing it.

This case continues to be complicated, even as no arrests, charges, or officially identified suspects have been made, the community waits for confirmation of an autopsy of Rivas and for investigative results and developments in the case.