Celeste Rivas Chilling Detail: Tesla App May Have Told D4vd His Trunk Was Open While Victim Placed Inside

The probe into the murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas has turned more sinister as investigators explore if singer D4vd could have been alerted when her body was loaded into his Tesla.

Rivas' severed remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle that had been abandoned earlier this month, reports HotNewHipHop.

Authorities continue to try to find out the cause of her death and if the singer had any involvement with the victim.

According to an article from TMZ, the publication reported that Tesla has an app that alerts users if a trunk is left open for over ten minutes.

"This means that if it took more than ten minutes for Rivas' body to be put in the trunk, he could have allegedly known the trunk was open," the article added. But it has not been stated yet if D4vd was installed and had notifications on his app.

Police officers also made statements regarding the ongoing investigation. In a People interview, LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams spoke about the case.

"We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's [d4vd's legal name] Tesla," Williams said.

He provided additional information regarding the timeline. "We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks," Williams said. "So it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."

The manner of death is also not determined. "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death," Williams went on. "So we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body."

Currently, D4vd has not been identified as a suspect. The probe continues with police concentrating on the chronology of occurrences in the lead-up to the discovery.

