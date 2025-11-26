D4vd Horror: Body in His Tesla — Not Frozen, Not Decapitated, Police Say as New Details Emerge in Celeste Rivas Death Probe

Authorities have cleared up some misinformation about the death of Celeste Rivas, who was found dead in a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd back in September. Police and medical officials say the body was not decapitated or frozen, despite reports to that effect.

Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams clarified the claims in a statement given to HotNewHipHop, detailing Rivas' condition when she was found. "Celeste's body was not frozen. She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn't even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks," Williams said.

He added, "Even if she had been frozen solid when she was put in the car, which there is no evidence to suggest she was, five or more weeks in the trunk of a car in sweltering heat in the middle of summer would not have resulted in a partially frozen body being discovered on September 8th."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has withheld further details as a security hold remains in place. "No records or details associated with the case, including the cause and manner of death and Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice," the office stated.

"The Department understands the public's interest in this case and remains committed to transparency when possible. Information will be made available once the court order is lifted," the office continued.

According to documents reviewed by the LA Times, detectives continue to treat the investigation as a potential homicide. While D4vd is reportedly a person of interest, he has not been charged in connection with Rivas' death and was on tour at the time authorities discovered the body.

The clarification follows earlier reports, including TMZ's coverage, that the singer's body had been "partially frozen" and dismembered, complicating any official cause-of-death determination.

Additional evidence is being collected in this active investigation while keeping sensitive details private. Authorities have asked the public not to speculate on the incident until the official findings are presented.