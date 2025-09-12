Smokey Robinson Accusers Granted Anonymity Ahead of $50 Million Trial

A Los Angeles judge ruled Thursday that the four housekeepers suing Motown legend Smokey Robinson for sexual assault can continue their $50 million lawsuit under the protection of anonymity.

The women will be allowed to use pseudonyms throughout the case, blocking Robinson's attempt to make them reveal their real names.

Robinson had requested the court to strike the women's complaint unless they dropped their masks and disclosed their identities.

He argued that by attending a May 6 press conference wearing masks and sunglasses, and with their lawyers revealing some details, the women waived their right to remain anonymous.

According to RollingStone, Robinson's legal team also claimed the accusers and their lawyers should not be able to "pick and choose" what information they share.

However, Los Angeles County Judge Kevin C. Brazile disagreed, saying, "This early in the case, I don't think their identities need to be revealed. Maybe later, but for now, you're not harmed. You know who they are."

He added that exceptions might be made if the defense needs to contact third-party witnesses.

The judge highlighted the serious nature of the allegations, which include "repeated rapes," and noted the risk that Robinson's celebrity status could lead to fan backlash against the women.

Robinson's Lawyer Says Pseudonyms Block Key Case Details

Robinson's defense attorney, Christopher Frost, argued that the use of pseudonyms obstructed their ability to investigate.

He revealed that during a sealed deposition, Jane Doe 3 is the sister of Jane Doe 2 and brought her to work for the Robinsons years after claiming abuse. Frost said, "That's the kind of information they want to hide."

The trial is scheduled for October 11, 2027, partly due to Robinson's age—he is 85, Yahoo said.

Frost mentioned concerns about moving the case too quickly since police reports have been filed, possibly preventing Robinson from testifying soon.

The women's lawsuit, filed earlier this year, accuses Robinson of multiple counts of sexual assault, rape, false imprisonment, and creating a hostile work environment spanning from 2007 to 2024.

The complaint details disturbing claims of Robinson isolating the women in his homes and forcing sexual acts despite their protests.

Robinson and his wife, Frances, deny the allegations and filed a $500 million defamation and elder abuse counterclaim.

They say the women and their lawyers planned to "extort" money by making false accusations, noting the generous treatment the women allegedly received during their employment, including gifts and money.