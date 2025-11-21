Kehlani Condemns ICE Raids, Claims Agency Is 'Kidnapping' Immigrants and Even US Citizens

Kehlani is speaking out once again, this time sharply criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the way its agents are carrying out raids across the country.

The singer made the comments during an interview on "Big Boy's Neighborhood," where they described the growing fear many families are facing as enforcement actions increase.

During the conversation, Kehlani did not hold back. They said ICE agents are "kidnapping [people] out of schools, and jobs, and homes, and churches."

Host Big Boy added that people are now being taken even when they're trying to follow legal procedures, telling listeners, "They're kidnapping you now from going to do the right thing for your paperwork."

According to Rap-Up, Kehlani also claimed that some US citizens have been caught in these raids, saying agents have reportedly been "checking for Spanish-adjacent last names."

Their comments come as national attention grows around the rising number of detentions and deaths in ICE custody.

NPR recently reported that 2025 is on track to become one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 20 people dying while in ICE detention so far.

The agency has also held more than 60,000 people this year, a number that continues to spark concern from advocates and lawmakers.

Kehlani: Politics Cost Me Collaborations



Kehlani's decision to speak up is consistent with how they've approached political issues over the past year.

In 2024, the artist openly supported Palestine, a stance that led to canceled shows and strained industry relationships.

They shared that many collaborators backed out of planned features, admitting online that, "Because of my political stance, I couldn't get any features... everybody fronted on me."

Still, Kehlani's career has surged forward in 2025. Their song "Folded" became their first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy nominations, Billboard reported.

They also brought together major R&B names— including Toni Braxton, Brandy, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank — for a remix collection.

Throughout the year, the singer also teamed up with artists like Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Leon Thomas, and Shenseea.

Even with a new album on the way, Kehlani continues to carve out time to speak on social issues they believe need urgent attention.

The upcoming project, due in the spring, already includes the singles "Folded" and "Out the Window," with Usher expected to appear on the tracklist.