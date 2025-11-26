Footage of Sauce Walka's 130 MPH Police Chase That Ends in Wild Crash Released

Newly released police footage shows rapper Sauce Walka's car flipping during a 130-mph chase through Harris County streets in 2023, offering the clearest public view yet of the dramatic event. Authorities released the associated dashcam and bodycam videos this week, renewing attention to the high-speed pursuit and the rapper's affiliated legal troubles.

According to a report from AllHipHop, the chase initially started when Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane, ran a red light and was followed by Harris County Sheriff's deputies for about two miles. The footage captures the moment his vehicle lost control, overturned, and came to rest upside down.

The New York Post reported that following the crash, the Harris County Sheriff's Office stated that "Defendant Mondane was released from a local Hospital after evaluation, and was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing center on a charge of Felony Evading Arrest/Detention in a vehicle."

Body cam video shows deputies pulling the rapper from the wreckage conscious and responsive. The footage depicts officers reacting, with one deputy recognizing the artist as he is searched and processed. During the search, officers found a large amount of cash on Sauce Walka's person, according to the AllHipHop report.

The rapper, known for the song "Big Drip Squad," was initially released on a $40,000 bond; however, after his bond was revoked, which further complicated his case, he pleaded guilty to evading arrest in October 2025 and received deferred adjudication with two years of supervision instead of jail time.

Authorities underlined that the plea bargain offers him a chance to avoid a formal conviction if he meets all requirements by the court.

The newly resurfaced footage also renewed discussion of separate legal issues involving the rapper. In March 2024, he was shot in the thigh during an incident outside a Westin Hotel in Memphis that left 27-year-old Sayso P dead. According to the publication, investigators later found the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, dead in an abandoned Houston shopping mall.

Another suspect, Kevin Brown, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently held on a $10 million bond. Authorities have not said if more videos regarding the 2023 pursuit will be released, but the new public videos continue to drive debate among fans and onlookers as the rapper continues through the legal process.