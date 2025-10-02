Blake Shelton Tied to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce Turmoil as Cheating Allegations Emerge: Report

Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban is drawing in unexpected names, with sources saying friends in Nashville believe Blake Shelton may have known about Urban's alleged infidelity.

According to Hollywood columnist Rob Shuter, Kidman has told those close to her that she felt blindsided not only by Urban but by his circle of country music friends.

"Nicole feels blindsided not just by Keith but by the silence of the whole group," an insider said. "She can't understand how no one gave her even a hint – not Blake, not anyone."

Friends said Kidman believed Shelton and Gwen Stefani were part of her own social circle, as she and Urban often hosted the couple at their Nashville home. The lack of warning from Shelton, in particular, left her feeling "betrayed," a source said.

For Kidman, the silence from Urban's friends has cut as deeply as the allegations themselves.

Per the outlet's insider, "She thought they were her friends too. Now she feels betrayed by the whole world Keith came from."

Speculation around Urban's private life reportedly intensified over his "late nights and mysterious disappearances."

One source said that in hindsight, Kidman could recognize "the jokes, the awkward pauses, the looks – they were signs."

Another insider told Radar Online that Kidman "wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why."

The source claimed her decision to file was linked to suspicions that Urban was involved with another woman she knew personally.

Others told the outlet that whispers about "another woman" had circulated in Music City for months, and Kidman eventually decided the truth was "impossible to ignore."

Never again will we have to watch close-ups of Nicole Kidman pretending to enjoy the music at the Country Music Awards. pic.twitter.com/IgcL5PsbG1 — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) October 1, 2025

Separate Lives Before the Split

Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006 and share two daughters, had been living apart for months before the divorce filing.

While filming "Practical Magic 2" in the UK, Kidman rented a mansion overseas, while Urban toured across North America.

Their separation contrasted with recent public remarks. Just months ago, Kidman wrote in an op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald that she felt "fortunate" to have Urban as her life partner, citing her parents' marriage as her model for a lasting relationship.

BBC reported that Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Oct. 1 after nearly two decades of marriage.