Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Taken for Psychiatric Evaluation After Erratic Social Media Posts

Max Ehrich, the ex-fiancé of pop star Demi Lovato, was taken for a psychiatric evaluation in Southeast Florida after alarming social media posts raised concern among his followers.

The actor, known for his role on "The Young and the Restless," says he was transported by ambulance on Saturday after fans alerted authorities about his erratic online behavior.

According to Ehrich, some of his Instagram followers feared he was experiencing a nervous breakdown and contacted police.

Officers responded to his parents' home in St. Lucie County, Florida, where they met with Max and determined he needed further evaluation.

He was placed under Florida's Baker Act and remained at the facility for 72 hours, TMZ reported.

This is not the first time Ehrich has faced public concern over his mental health. Last month, he checked into a rehab facility following a domestic violence arrest involving his mother, Rhonda Ehrich.

Police reports revealed that he allegedly got physical with her while under the influence of nitrous oxide.

A video circulating online appeared to show him huffing the substance while his mother was visibly distressed.

Fans Worry for Max Ehrich After Erratic Social Media Posts

According to authorities, Rhonda told police her son "heavily abuses inhalants" and had consumed nitrous oxide before becoming violent during an argument.

Yahoo reported that Max and Demi Lovato's relationship made headlines in 2020 when the pair got engaged after just four months of dating. The engagement ended two months later, and the two have since gone their separate ways.

Since the psychiatric hold, Ehrich has been released and is reportedly working with a sobriety coach to focus on his recovery.

Despite his personal struggles, he has continued to stay active professionally, joining the cast of "The Bay" earlier this year and releasing a new single titled "LAX."

Fans remain concerned about Ehrich's well-being after a string of provocative photos and posts surfaced online.

The actor's situation highlights the ongoing challenges of mental health, particularly under the scrutiny of social media and public attention.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato has been focusing on her career, preparing for her "It's Not That Deep" tour in support of her ninth studio album.