Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Makes Rare Statement About Nick Cannon's 10 Other Kids

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 14-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, made a rare statement about her father's large blended family, drawing attention on social media.

On Thursday, Monroe took to her Instagram Story to clarify her relationship with her siblings.

"Clearing something up guys, I only have ONE brother," she wrote, tagging her twin brother, Moroccan, People reported.

She continued, noting that while she has "other half-siblings from [her] dad," they are "all many years younger than me."

Nick Cannon, 45, fathered Monroe and Moroccan with Carey during their marriage, which lasted from 2008 to 2014.

The twins, born in 2011, are the comedian's eldest children.

Since his separation from Carey, Cannon has welcomed 10 more children with five other women, including son Golden Sagon, daughter Powerful Queen, and son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De la Rosa; son Onyx with Lanisha Cole; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott.

He also fathered son Zen with Scott, who tragically died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.

Monroe Cannon Bonds with Twin Moroccan

Despite the large family, Monroe's statement highlights the unique bond she shares with Moroccan as the oldest of Cannon's children.

The twins were recently spotted enjoying a day out at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, along with their father.

Cannon shared photos from the outing on social media, noting that the twins have grown nearly as tall as him.

According to PageSix, Carey previously spoke about her children's relationship with their father in July, telling Harper's Bazaar, "They spend time with him, and they have a good time. They spend time with me, and they have a good time. I want to make sure I'm always fair about the situation because it's tough to grow up with divorced parents."

Cannon has also publicly praised Monroe for her maturity and support. In past interviews, he described her as "so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years" and said, "I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist. She keeps me in check.

She's so pure and honest. Even though they're twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She's helped me keep it strong."