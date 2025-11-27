50 Cent Throws Shade at Damon Dash with Brutal Instagram Shot

50 Cent has reopened his public feud with Damon Dash, going to Instagram with a pointed warning that has revived one of Hip-Hop's most persistent conflicts.

The latest exchange surfaced this week as tensions continued to simmer over the development of a new "Paid In Full" television adaptation. AllHipHop first reported the details of the revived dispute.

In a renewed escalation, the G-Unit founder posted a message beneath a viral image of Dash, signaling he was once again ready to confront the Roc-A-Fella co-founder. The rapper wrote, "What ever you do don't believe people like this. don't believe people like this. they're desperate looking for attention."

The feud escalated earlier this year when 50 Cent acquired TV rights to "Paid In Full," teaming up with Cam'ron to executive-produce the series. Dash, who produced the 2002 film, voiced his dissatisfaction publicly and then went on a social media tear against both 50 Cent and Cam'ron.

The Harlem entrepreneur said he wanted to take a big move, stating, "Let's show the world that they can't divide us over bullsh*t. That jig is up #Checkmate."

Attempts at peace briefly surfaced this fall. 50 Cent initially responded, "I agree with Dame 100 percent it's better to work together. we should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success." Another neutral sentence preceded his sudden reversal when he added, "Oh wait? CAM just said f### Dame and his fake chat GPT lawsuit. So it's f### you Dame."

The beef continued through October, as 50 Cent repeatedly roasted Dash on social media, frequently referencing the Roc-A-Fella co-founder's well-documented financial woes and a viral dental woe. "Tag Dame and tell him If he was respectful to people when he was up, this would never have happened. Try to have a nice day!"

By contrast, Dash has focused on inspirational messages and entrepreneurship-themed content on his social media accounts in recent weeks and has avoided further public sparring.

Despite periodic attempts at reconciliation, the new message by 50 Cent says that things between the two influential figures in Hip-Hop are very far from being settled.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's new four-part Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," executive produced by the rapper and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, examines Sean "Diddy" Combs' rise in the music industry alongside the serious allegations that have reshaped his public image, drawing on exclusive interviews and unseen material.

TheWrap reports that the series blends Combs' achievements with troubling controversies, while AllHipHop notes 50 Cent's commitment to "real storytelling," quoting him saying, "I'm grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories".

The documentary also explores Combs' conviction on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution—now under appeal—and includes testimony from friends, artists, and employees who describe a career turning point after Casandra Ventura's 2023 lawsuit, which Stapleton called "a major cultural moment" and "a mirror [reflecting us] as the public".

The project arrives amid the backdrop of 50 Cent and Diddy's long-standing rivalry and will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 2.