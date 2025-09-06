50 Cent Looks 60? Fans Roast Rapper After Drastic New 'Dehydrated' Look: 'Is That Really Him?'

Rapper and actor 50 Cent shocked fans with a vastly altered look after showing off photos without his signature beard while promoting his new role in Street Fighter.

The 50-year-old music industry mogul, born Curtis James Jackson III, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Sept. 3.

The first revealed a poster for the movie, with subsequent cast pictures in which Jackson looked thinner and beard-free.

Jackson captioned the post with details about his role. "STREET FIGHTER the movie coming soon, then I'm a come with STREET FIGHTER II BALROG @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!" he wrote.

Fans immediately reacted to the change in appearance. One follower expressed disbelief, saying, "Is that really him?"

Another compared the rapper to a familiar Hollywood star. "Ngga looking like Samuel L. in Kingsman," the fan joked, which made another nod in agreement: "Swear to god I was just coming on here to say that. lmaoo."

Some comments made jokes at Jackson's age. "50 look 60. 60 Cent" one user wrote.

Another said, "Curtis !!!! Looking dehydrated." A different fan joked, "Looking like 100 cents now."

Jackson went ahead with another Instagram update on Sept. 4 announcing the release date of the movie. "50 CENT is BALROG. #StreetFighterMovie – Only in theaters October 16, 2026. @50cent G-Unit Records," he posted.

The character selection also attracted controversy among fans, who observed that Balrog bore a resemblance to boxer Mike Tyson.

"Balrog is based off Mike Tyson," one of them commented. Another commented, "Why they just ain't get Mike Tyson? That's who the character truly is."

The movie will focus on Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) and Ryu (Andrew Koji), who are approached by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) to join the World Warrior Tournament, Deadline reports. The cast includes Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

While 50 Cent's change caught many by surprise, his recent casting as Balrog has fans wondering how the rapper-turned-actor will bring the legendary video game brawler to life on the big screen.