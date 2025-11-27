Beyoncé's Busty Louis Vuitton Outfit Sparks Debate: Was Her Vegas Look 'Over-Edited'

Beyoncé is once again at the center of an online firestorm after posting new photos on Nov. 25 that showcased the curves she revealed over the weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The photos, which surfaced days after she and Jay-Z rode shotgun at 200 mph with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, quickly drew polarized reactions across social media.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders of the singer went viral, which created a lot of debate over her body and appearance.

A fan commented, "I can't believe you are this fine oh my goodness." A different fan said, "That's that THIQUE. Ok au naturel!" And a third brought up the very discussion: "I love that she posted some of the pics people were shading her with. Y'all will be fin."

Beyoncé, 44, wore a custom leather Louis Vuitton outfit to the race, pairing cropped and zipped-down outerwear with red gloves and black boots, while Jay-Z kept his look simple in a black ensemble with Timberland boots.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the snapshots Beyoncé later uploaded showed her posing both with and without a race helmet as she documented the outing for her 319 million Instagram followers.

But not all praise could be found on those pages, as a wave of criticism fell on other platforms. "Embarrassed to see her so off her game," one observer wrote under a syndicated article about the star's appearance. Another critic delivered a more pointed jab, saying, "Liposuction is her chosen form of exercise."

Criticism ramped up as more commenters weighed in on her styling, editing, and body type. "Even the EDITED photos are not okay: she looking OVER-STUFFED, OVER-GRAZED, DATED, POMPOUS, and RACHET!!"

Oh her team be spending hours photoshopping her pics because ain’t no way lmao https://t.co/ViXIrhQ6p5 — Will✨ (@RomanChampion) November 23, 2025

Other comments presumed to know what she was thinking when picking out an outfit, with one user writing, "She looks great for her age. But she's still trying to dress like she's in her 20s and she isn't."

Conversations also veered toward comparisons with her mom, Tina Knowles, that fired up online debates over photo editing. "She looks exactly like her mom in the unedited pics. Which is remarkable as her mom doesn't really look like herself any more."

Some commentary attacked the motive for Beyoncé's daring Grand Prix look. A commenter said, "That chest display is screaming desperation. There were too many young influencers and she's threatened her husband would cheat on her again."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z wed in 2008 and have three kids together: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. The two publicly survived a cheating scandal in 2016 when Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, though "Becky with the good hair" was never named.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande said on the "Shut Up Evan" podcast that early in her career, she received a warm welcome from musical icons Madonna, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey — calling Madonna "one of the first people to reach out," and recalling Beyoncé inviting her to a music‑video set after her 2013 AMAs performance, offering advice that helped ease her into pop stardom.

She said their support made her "feel safe" in a competitive industry.

Grande described Carey as a "personal hero," emphasizing how meaningful their encouragement was. Grande credited this early kindness from her idols with helping shape her path to success.

As reactions continue to pour in, Beyoncé's latest images underscore a familiar pattern: rarely does the superstar's presence — remote or in person — fall outside of public scrutiny.