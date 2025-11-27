Tara Reid Claims Influencer May Be Tied to Alleged Drugging: Police Launch Investigation

Tara Reid has filed a police report in Rosemont, Illinois, after claiming her drink was drugged at a hotel bar outside Chicago.

Local police have confirmed they are actively investigating the incident, which left the actress briefly hospitalized. Reid says she is "willing to prosecute" anyone responsible.

According to the report, Reid was in town for a celebrity signing event when she stopped at the hotel bar on Nov. 22.

She told officers the lobby was filled with people who said they were YouTubers, and the scene made her uneasy.

Still, she ordered a glass of wine. According to RollingStone, moments later, she was approached by a man who introduced himself as a "successful influencer and YouTuber."

Reid said they talked for a short time and stepped outside for a cigarette. When they returned, she noticed a napkin covering her drink. She told police the last thing she remembers was taking a sip.

"The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened," she said in the report.

Her agent located the hospital and came to pick her up. Reid said she was released without paperwork and returned to the hotel to gather her things.

She later learned the influencer had texted her videos of her at the hotel, which appeared to show her disoriented before paramedics took her out on a stretcher.

Tara Reid Claims Influencer Tried to Extort Her

Reid told police she believed he "was trying to extort," claiming he could stop the videos from being shared, PageSix reported.

She also said the influencer confirmed she had only one drink. Reid stated clearly in her report, "I am willing to prosecute."

Rosemont Public Safety Lieutenant Joseph Balogh confirmed officers responded to an EMS call just after midnight.

He said Reid's online report was received Tuesday and detectives are reviewing hotel surveillance footage. "We are committed to investigating this incident fully," he said.

Despite the ordeal, Reid still attended the signing event the next day. Staff said she arrived late but treated fans kindly and completed her appearance.

A representative for Reid said she is cooperating with investigators and recovering. The rep added that Reid hopes others will be cautious, saying people should always watch their drinks and never leave them unattended.

In a later interview, Reid said hospital staff told her she had been drugged, though she does not know what substance was used. She described the experience as "blurry" and said she still cannot recall what happened that night.