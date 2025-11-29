Keffe D Scores 6-Month Trial Delay in Tupac Murder Case — Defense Overwhelmed by Evidence

The court has postponed the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the ex-Southside Compton Crips affiliate accused in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, to give his defense more time to review volumes of evidence.

The development was first reported by AllHipHop, which has been following the case since Davis' arrest in 2023.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny agreed to the six-month delay following arguments by Davis' attorney, Robert Draskovich, that he needed the extra time to go over discovery. He described the discovery as "voluminous" and in need of a close examination. Prosecutors did not object, moving the trial from February 2026 to Aug. 10, 2026.

Davis, 60, has been in custody at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in September 2023. He is accused of orchestrating a drive-by shooting that fatally wounded Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip almost three decades ago.

Which the prosecutors say was a revenge attack over a casino fight between Tupac and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson.

His defense team saw a shake-up in August when Davis replaced his former attorneys with Draskovich and Michael Pandullo. Officials noted he was convicted of fighting another inmate, adding 16 to 40 months to his custody time, though he is receiving credit for time served.

Davis's own public accounts have further complicated the case. Over the years, he has publicly alternated between saying he was present in the vehicle the night of the shooting and claiming he fabricated the details to sell books or secure interviews. His current legal strategy argues he exaggerated his role for financial gain.

Authorities believe that Davis gave the order from inside the white Cadillac that pulled up beside Shakur's BMW before shots were fired. Anderson, long suspected as the shooter, was killed in an unrelated 1998 incident, leaving Davis among the few remaining people with firsthand knowledge of the event.

Per The Guardian, the defense now will have more time to prepare with nearly 30 years of interviews, forensic reports and recorded statements to review. The trial represents a milestone in the resolution of one of Hip-Hop's most enduring unsolved crimes, which since Shakur's death on September 13, 1996, has shaped public discourse and speculation.

