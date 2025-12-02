Diddy's AI-Generated Prison Pics Spark Outrage— Rep Speaks Out

Sean "Diddy" Combs has become the latest target of deceptive artificial intelligence imagery, with hyper-realistic AI prison photos of the music mogul circulating widely online this week.

Images—compiled and reported by TMZ—show Combs smiling, posing for selfies, and interacting with supposed inmates, even though the scenes are entirely fabricated.

The pictures surfaced after months of relentless online roasting of Combs, who has repeatedly been the subject of scorn on social media, where courtroom sketches and viral commentary have run rampant.

Now, nameless creators have taken those jokes a leap further with advanced AI tools to create content meant to look real.

As per HotNewHipHop, dozens of these images have surfaced across social platforms; each shows Combs with his newly grayed beard and hair, details that help the manipulated visuals appear even more believable. Some show him with his arm around inmates, while others show him in lively conversation inside what appears to be a prison yard.

A spokesperson for Combs confirmed the images are fabricated and expressed severe disapproval. The spokesperson said, "These images are not real. They are A.I. fabrications. Sean has always treated people with kindness and respect, but it's disconcerting how often manipulated, or A.I.-generated images are being pushed into the conversation while he is in a federal facility. Nothing in these doctored photos reflects reality."

The distribution of the manipulated photos comes at a time when Netflix is getting ready to stream a widely expected docuseries about Combs' downfall. "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," executively produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, is due to premiere on Dec. 2. Interviews with people close to Combs, including trial jurors who will speak publicly for the first time, will air during the four-part series.

Before the track's release, Jackson responded to assumptions of his intentions behind the work. He shared with The New York Times, "It's not personal. If I didn't say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There's no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and say 'mind your business, or let me not say nothing,' it would allow the entire culture to register as if they're for that behavior.."

As AI-generated misinformation becomes increasingly sophisticated, Combs' team warns, these fabricated prison photos illustrate a pernicious trend-one that blurs the line between digital fiction and public perception at a moment when the mogul faces heightened legal and cultural scrutiny.