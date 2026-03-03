Halsey Slams Tumblr for Leaving Them Out of 19th Anniversary Highlight Reel

Singer-songwriter Halsey is calling out Tumblr after the platform left them out of its 19th anniversary highlight video, sparking backlash from fans across social media.

Tumblr marked its birthday on February 27 with a nostalgic montage celebrating stars who helped define the site in the 2010s.

The clip featured artists like The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Lana Del Rey and One Direction.

But fans quickly noticed one major name missing: Halsey, who built a loyal following on Tumblr long before becoming a chart-topping artist.

According to Billboard, responding on X, Halsey wrote, "I keep your lights on for years and this is the thanks I get?" The comment went viral, earning more than 300,000 likes.

Supporters rushed to defend the singer, with one fan writing that the platform was "trying to erase you queen," while others pointed out that the snub came during the 10-year anniversary of Halsey's debut album, Badlands.

Tumblr Apologizes to Halsey

Halsey's connection to Tumblr runs deep. Before mainstream fame, they posted poetry and early song lyrics under the username "se7enteenblack."

The platform helped grow their audience, especially around the release of "Badlands" in 2015, which became closely tied to Tumblr's moody, pastel-heavy aesthetic of the time, People reported.

After the backlash gained traction, Tumblr issued a public apology on March 2.

In a statement shared on X, the company wrote, "Halsey, we are deeply sorry you were not included in our 19th birthday edit. you are and have forever been a pillar of our platform and yes for lack of better words 'keeping our lights on for years.' we would never, as you once put it, intentionally swerve you."

The platform added, "At just 19, we're still learning and growing. we promise this will never happen again. we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us."

Tumblr later followed up with a separate montage dedicated to Halsey's "Badlands" era, seemingly aiming to make amends.