Kirk Burrowes Accuses Diddy of Striking His Mother in Disturbing Incident

A new wave of controversy surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs has emerged after Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes claimed in Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" that he once witnessed the music mogul physically lash out at his mother, Janice Combs, in the early 1990s.

The accusation, as filed by HotNewHipHop, is among a multitude of allegations that have heightened public scrutiny of Combs in recent years.

Burrowes said the moment came shortly after the deadly 1991 City College crowd crush, a tragedy that profoundly affected Combs' early climb in the music industry.

"He didn't know what was going to happen," per People. "And I saw Janice question Sean. He's going into this music business thing. He just left school and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?'", Burrowes remembered.

Burrowes continued to allege what he then saw. He said, "And I saw him put his hands on her. Call her a b*tch and slapped her. He's not looking back."

The documentary also features interviews with two jurors from Combs' recent federal trial, in which he was found guilty of transportation for prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Their comments, highlighted by HotNewHipHop, offer rare insight into how the split verdict was reached.

One juror gave a candid explanation; he neutrally introduced himself and remembered the moment when deliberations concluded.

Juror 75 said, "It's unforgivable, honestly. You can't beat that small girl like that the way he did... but domestic violence wasn't one of the charges. When we were in the deliberation room, and we've come to an agreement, and we're only saying that he's guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, 'Oh S-H-I-T.'"

Another juror described the complicated dynamic between Combs and Cassie, who is a central figure in several accusations. "That was a very, very interesting relationship versus two people in love. They are overly loved. They cannot explain. She wanted to be with him. He took her for granted. He never thought that she would leave and go. So just like both hands clapping together, you cannot clap with one hand, they both end like this. Then you get the noise," Juror 160 said.

"The Reckoning" sparks new conversations about allegations against Burrowes and jurors' remarks that add further context to fundamental issues regarding Combs' previous conduct.

The information contained within the documentary guarantees that the conversation surrounding his legacy and responsibility will not cease anytime soon.