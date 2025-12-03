POORSTACY's Death Determination Sparks Family Push for Closer Look

Rising rapper POORSTACY, 26, died this past weekend after a medical emergency at a Florida hotel.

While authorities are treating the death as a suicide, some of the musician's family members are skeptical and are pushing for further investigation, TMZ reported.

According to their sources, POORSTACY, whose real name is Carlito Milfort, allegedly shot himself on Saturday morning in his hotel room.

He was later taken to a hospital close to the scene, but finally died on Monday after the life support was removed. People who know the family well and are close to them have even questioned if it was a suicide.

The rapper had been staying at the hotel for roughly ten days with a woman and a toddler. Sources indicate POORSTACY was the father, while the woman was the child's mother.

Per Billboard, it is still not known whether any of them were in the room at the time of the incident. As per the report, the hotel employees did a deep cleaning in the room before it was made available to other guests again.

Music Career Highlights

With a distinctive blend of emo, punk, and rap, POORSTACY amassed fans quickly. He worked with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on several songs, including the 2020 single "Choose Life," which was part of his album The Breakfast Club.

He later released "Party at the Cemetery" and his final song, "Nothing Belongs to You," in July 2025.

Before adopting the moniker POORSTACY, he released music under the names Lito Xantana, Vizion, and Scarybrats. He also appeared on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack for the 2020 sci-fi comedy "Bill & Ted Face the Music," starring Keanu Reeves.

Fans Remember the Artist

Im sorry everyone. Yea. Poorstacy is dead (image. From reddit from poorstacy’s guitar player) #poorstacy

RIP

LLC pic.twitter.com/xFPbKnbMQo — Carlito (@Carlitolx333) December 1, 2025

After news of his death broke, fans took to social media to share their grief. According to The Mirror, on X, one fan wrote, "RIP to a legend, thanks for what you've done for me, Poorstacy," alongside a screenshot of his song "Don't Look at Me."

Another posted a photo of hospital hands clasped together, captioned, "Love you Stacy. Rest in f*****g power," accompanied by heart emojis.

rest in peace poorstacy this death really hurts me.. he cried out for help so much i just wish he got it😞 so so so fucking heartbroken pic.twitter.com/GnOomRiHYA — ᴏʟʟʏ💫🛸 (@ollyfrmpluto) December 2, 2025

His final Instagram post, from over three months ago, showed him in a car with the caption, "I'm a Beamer boy."

Fans commented with heartfelt messages, including, "Ur loved bro, always," and, "Thank you for all the memories. Rest in peace brother."