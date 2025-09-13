6ix9ine's Legal Troubles Grow With Additional Supervised Release Violations

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been hit with fresh charges at the federal level for disobeying the conditions of his probation.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer revealed that Hernandez is going to be brought before the court on these further breaches.

His previously scheduled September 25 sentencing in a separate drug case will be postponed to allow the court to formally present the new charges the same day.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in July 2025 to drug possession after authorities discovered cocaine and MDMA at his Miami home. Prosecutors dropped two other charges, related to a firearm and fentanyl, after DNA evidence failed to link them to the rapper. That plea already placed Hernandez in violation of the supervised release stemming from his 2019 racketeering conviction.

Judge Engelmayer previously warned Hernandez that continued violations could result in up to five years in prison, stating the rapper appeared to believe "the rules don't apply to him" because of his celebrity status.

In November 2024, Hernandez spent 45 days behind bars due to his unauthorized travel and multiple drug test failures.

In addition to testing positive for methamphetamine, he was allowed to go on with his daily routine under supervised home detention with restricted hours after he was discharged from jail.

Supervised Release Background

The legal problems of Hernandez go back to his admission of guilt to the charges of racketeering and violence related to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a street gang of New York in 2019.

According to his plea agreement, he gave in to the prosecution of other gang members to be sentenced 2 years instead of 47. Besides that, he was obliged to pay $35,000, do 1,000 hours of community service, and have five years of supervised release.

Court officials have not detailed the nature of the latest violations. The upcoming arraignment will determine how the court proceeds with sentencing and whether Hernandez will face additional prison time.

The court document states, "The Court, at the parties' request, adjourns the present deadlines for sentencing submissions in this case, in light of the parties' expectation that defendant Daniel Hernandez will be arraigned on new specification(s) with respect to additional alleged violation(s) of violations of supervised release." Engelmayer scheduled the arraignment for September 25, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, has said the rapper is currently "in full compliance," but Engelmayer cautioned in July that consequences "will be severe" if Hernandez fails to follow the rules.

Controversy and Public Feuds

Hernandez has continued to make headlines outside court.

Recently, he targeted Young Thug in a new diss track over snitching allegations. In the song, Hernandez raps, "Any ni**a that ever spoke on me didn't know what's up/ Everything coming to the light, man the jig is up." He added, "Thought you was a thug, jack, gotta start yappin'/ Pipe, munch, munch, all you dudes be puttin' sack in."

The Brooklyn rapper's verse criticizes former associates while referencing leaked jail call recordings and interrogation audio. He also flipped the children's rhyme "Itsy Bitsy Spider" in the track's hook to address Young Thug directly, highlighting alleged betrayals by members of his former circle.