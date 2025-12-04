50 Cent Sues $5M Over 'Giant Pile of Trash' Movie Using His Image Without Permission

50 Cent is riding high on a wave of critical success with the Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," but the rapper and producer is simultaneously fighting a lawsuit he claims threatens the integrity of his brand.

According to AllHipHop, the new lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, accuses "Skillhouse" producer Ryan Kavanaugh and his companies of violating a settlement agreement and unlawfully using 50 Cent's name, likeness, and trademarks to promote the horror film and the streaming service GenTV.

50 Cent says he had accepted the deal to appear in "Skill House" back in 2022, citing early discussions with Kavanaugh, but a final contract was never executed.

A court document states, "He still filmed scenes in good faith, trusting that the paperwork would get done." The complaint alleges the agreement never materialized.

The lawsuit further claims that promotional materials falsely positioned the film as a project helmed by the artist. One filing observes, "Kavanaugh and his crew slapped 'A 50 CENT MOVIE' and 'PRODUCED BY 50 CENT' across the posters and promo clips," allegedly without authorization.

The dispute occurred after the parties settled on May 12. The lawsuit states that producers continued to use his name and likeness in violation of the agreement. The complaint claims, "Kavanaugh's team broke the deal almost immediately, never paid up, and kept promoting Skillhouse using his face and trademarks."

The filing also accuses Kavanaugh's companies of using 50 Cent's likeness to help launch GenTV, which directly competes with his joint streaming venture, 50 Cent Action, operated with Lionsgate.

Despite heavy promotion, "Skillhouse" performed poorly at the box office, bringing in less than $100,000, according to reports. Critics panned the movie across the board. One such review, included in the lawsuit, read, "I think a $12 lobotomy would've been more enjoyable than the $12 I spent to go watch this giant pile of s###." Another wrote: "Actively one of the worst things I've ever seen. Barely classifies as a film."

A closing comment in the filing cites horror outlets that called the project "time-wasting brain rot" and a "garbage dump of a movie."

50 Cent is now seeking at least $5 million in damages and complete control of his image rights. While "The Reckoning" continues to draw attention for its exploration of allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the lawsuit underscores 50 Cent's efforts to protect his reputation amid competing narratives.

Recently, Rapper 50 Cent accused Sean "Diddy" Combs' publicist of spreading "nasty" narratives about him ahead of the release of his Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." He referenced crisis-management tactics similar to those described in a New York Times report and said Diddy's team is painting him as an "adversary."

The upcoming series includes footage of Diddy addressing his legal team after his 2024 arrest, which 50 Cent says reveals Diddy's true character.

Meanwhile, Diddy's representatives called 50 Cent a longtime adversary and noted that some footage was released without authorization, as Combs continues appealing his recent conviction.