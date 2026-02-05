50 Cent Demands $1 Million After Ex Shaniqua Tompkins Claims She Was Threatened Into Signing Life Rights Deal

50 Cent, a rapper and businessman, is taking his ex-partner Shaniqua Tompkins to court over a broken life rights agreement. His company is asking for $1 million in damages. The disagreement is about whether Tompkins broke a contract that gave her sole control over her story. Tompkins says she signed the deal under pressure.

Tompkins signed a life rights agreement with G-Unit Books, a company connected to 50 Cent, in 2007. This is what the fight is about. The deal gave the publisher exclusive rights to her story, but Tompkins has since talked about her relationship with the rapper on social media and in interviews. G-Unit Books says that those comments hurt the deal's value and got in the way of a planned book project.

AllHipHop says that G-Unit Books recently asked a judge in Manhattan to deny Tompkins' request for more time to respond to its lawsuit. The company wants a default judgment because Tompkins knew about the case for months but didn't do anything about it. The company says that the lawsuit is for $1 million in damages and legal fees because of what it calls a clear breach of contract.

Read more: 50 Cent Blasts Zohran Mamdani, Says His Tax Plan Will 'Run Big Money Out' of New York: 'They're Gonna Purge'

50 Cent's lawyers talked about Tompkins' defense strategy in court papers that AllHipHop got. The company's lawyer brought up the argument that she was trying to void the contract instead of denying that she broke it.

Tompkins does not disagree with G-Unit Books' main claim that her actions broke the Life Rights Agreement between the two parties. Instead, she contends the contract is unenforceable, relying on decades-old misconduct allegations supported only by her own self-serving statements," said attorney Reena Jain.

Tompkins says the deal shouldn't be enforced because she was forced to sign it. In a statement that was part of court papers that AllHipHop got, she talked about meeting Chris Lighty, 50 Cent's late manager. Before telling the story, Tompkins talked about how scared she was at the time.

"During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement," Tompkins said.

She also asserts that she never received the full $80,000 promised in the contract. She says she only got $35,000 after taxes. G-Unit Books says that claim is not true. They say the $40,000 she got was an advance, and the rest was only available if the book was finished, which it never was.

The company says Tompkins is trying to get out of a deal he agreed to in other legal matters. G-Unit Books says that there is no good reason for her to have taken so long to respond to the lawsuit, which was first filed in July 2025.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has responded after Vivica A. Fox jokingly warned fans not to date him during a recent appearance at the Ultimate Women's Expo in New Jersey. According to HotNewHipHop, Fox offered blunt dating advice while reflecting on their past relationship, saying, "Don't date 50 Cent, don't date no damn rappers," before adding that it took her years to learn how to laugh about the experience.

The rapper quickly fired back on Instagram on Nov. 10, sharing an AI-generated image of himself holding red and blue pills. In the caption, he wrote, "Either way I'm a have that ass in the matrix," followed by, "You know I love me some you girl, but Damn it's been 22 years Vivica."

50 Cent and Fox were first romantically linked in 2003 after his flirtatious comment about her dress at the BET Awards. Fox has not publicly responded to his latest post, HotNewHipHop reported.

Read more: Vivica A. Fox's Emotional Confession About 50 Cent Has Fans Divided: 'It Took Me Years to Laugh Again'