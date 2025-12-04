Simon Cowell Spills Why He Almost Booted Britney Spears From 'The X Factor'

Simon Cowell is offering a new perspective on Britney Spears' short-lived tenure as a judge on "The X Factor," explaining why he felt the singer should have been given the option to leave early.

In a recent interview as reported by the New York Times, Cowell described a stark difference between Spears' initial enthusiasm during their early conversations and the challenges she appeared to experience once the show began.

Simon Cowell says Britney was smart, sweet, and genuinely excited about doing X Factor until she realized she’d have to deal with press. She also hated saying no to contestants. He claims she even told him she didn’t like pop music and preferred a different style altogether. pic.twitter.com/d1nZrjwRbl — Monalisaney81 (@monalisaney81) December 1, 2025

Cowell recalled that Spears first contacted him directly and immediately impressed him with her energy and eagerness to mentor contestants. After two lengthy calls, he believed they would work well together.

However, Cowell said that things shifted at the show's press launch, where Spears seemed uncomfortable with the level of media attention. He noted that she "didn't realize there was going to be so much press around." Once filming began, he said she struggled with aspects of judging, particularly having to tell contestants no.

Per Soap Central, Cowell explained that he sat with her early on and made clear she did not have to continue if she felt uneasy, telling her, "If you really don't want to do this, I'll get you out of it."

He added that he told the network she should be allowed to leave if she wished. According to Cowell, Spears also expressed that she did not enjoy pop music at the time, which made mentoring artists more difficult.

Reflecting on other judging decisions, Cowell recalled moments when he reconsidered contestant eliminations, including the choice to group several performers—such as Liam Payne—into a team after initially planning to turn them down again.

Cowell's comments provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at the decision-making process and interpersonal dynamics that shaped one of reality television's most prominent talent competitions.