Diddy's Costly Slip-Up: Jailed Mogul Accused of Never Paying Videographer Before Footage Landed at Netflix

New details have emerged about how Netflix obtained behind-the-scenes footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs for its documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," with allegations surfacing that the music mogul never paid the videographer who captured it.

According to entertainment reporter Rob Shuter on his Substack, Combs, 54, was known for avoiding formal contracts and not paying videographers.

Shuter, who has worked with Combs in the past, said he was surprised by the lack of organization: "I was shocked at how sloppy he was when it came to paperwork. He always had photographers and video crews trailing him, everywhere, all the time, but because he was cheap, he refused to do formal contracts."

Shuter also alleged that Combs "expected loyalty" and "silence," noting that during his peak, no one dared release any footage without the mogul's approval.

How Netflix Acquired the Footage

The question of how Netflix legally obtained the material has fueled speculation.

Shuter suggested that after Combs was incarcerated, someone offered the cameraman money for the footage, which then ended up on the streaming platform.

Combs' legal team has called the documentary a "shameful hit piece" built on "stolen footage," which included private recordings from days before his arrest and a phone call with his lawyers.

However, Shuter defended the streaming giant, saying, "Netflix is a multibillion-dollar corporation."

"They don't air a single still photo without teams of lawyers clearing every frame and every copyright. The director insists they obtained it legally, and my industry sources back that up."

Shuter said he remained "doubtful" that Netflix broke the law, emphasizing that situations like this are a natural consequence of running an empire without formal agreements: "This is what happens when you run an empire without contracts and then the empire collapses."

Combs Blasts 50 Cent Over Documentary

Combs publicly criticized Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for his involvement in the film, calling him a "longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."

In a statement, Combs claimed Netflix relied on "stolen footage that was never authorized for release" and argued that it was "fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

In clips aired on "Good Morning America," Combs was shown telling his legal team, "We're losing. We have to find someone that'll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business," highlighting his frustration over the documentary's release.

Prison Incident and Delayed Release

Combs' time behind bars has also drawn headlines. According to reports, he allegedly violated prison rules by consuming homemade alcohol made from fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples, contradicting his claims of newfound sobriety.

His release date has reportedly been pushed back. A spokesperson told CBS News that Combs, who is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, is "focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day."

They added that many rumors and exaggerated stories circulate about high-profile inmates and urged the public to respect his privacy so he can focus on personal growth.