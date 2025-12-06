The Elevator Mystery Solved? Designer Spills the Secret Behind Solange and Jay-Z's Explosive Clash

New light has been shed on the much-talked-about 2014 Met Gala elevator altercation between Solange Knowles and Jay-Z, as designer Oscar G. Lopez shared what he believes sparked the heated exchange.

His comments, as pointed out in a report from Daily Mail, revisit one of pop culture's most scrutinized viral moments.

Lopez said in a recent interview that the incident may have initially been about a harmless moment earlier in the evening. To put his own perspective, he cited the interaction he witnessed on the steps of the Met Gala.

As he explained, "I think that Jay complimented her about the gown and Beyoncé's sister felt that it was not proper. So it was a kind of a drama there."

The outlet said that security footage later caught Solange confronting Jay-Z inside an elevator that night as security tried to intervene. Beyoncé stood by and said nothing. Lopez referred to the unexpected aftermath, saying, "Any press is good press," and added, "Sometimes you benefit from a scandal, not even being part of it... let's just call it collateral damage"

The designer said he believed the moment had an ironic effect on his work. That year's Met Gala, according to Lopez, was expected to mark a major milestone for designer Rachel Roy, who had commissioned him with less than two weeks to produce a custom black lace gown.

He recalled that Roy had arrived late and missed key red-carpet photos. Still, after the confrontation dominated the news cycle, the gown received widespread visibility. "The dress was all over the news," Lopez recalled.

HotNewHipHop noted the remarks add a new theory to a moment that has since been dissected by the internet well over a decade after it went viral. When leaked footage of what happened in that elevator first went online, it created a chain reaction of memes, speculation, and debate across social media.

The incident became among the most replayed and referenced celebrity moments online. While the new explanation does offer another angle on what might have led to the altercation, Lopez said the night ultimately revealed its unpredictable mix of fashion, fame, and viral culture.

His comments reflect on how a single moment, captured without sound or context, can evolve into a defining chapter in celebrity history.