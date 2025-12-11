Mystery Woman Refuses to Testify in Celeste Rivas Case—Deputy D.A. Seeks Arrest

A witness connected to the death investigation of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas reportedly faces arrest after failing to appear in front of a Los Angeles grand jury, further complicating a case that has raised public concern and many unanswered questions.

According to HotNewHipHop, the investigation has ramped up in recent weeks. Rivas' remains were found in September inside an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd, months after she had run away from her Lake Elsinore home. After months of inquiry, authorities have not publicly identified her cause of death.

A week ago, Robert Morgenroth, the general manager for D4vd's label Mogul Vision, and president of the touring company Zara Brothers Travel, testified before the grand jury over a period of three days. The outlet reports he is being represented by attorney Evan Jenness.

Sources close to the matter told HotNewHipHop that things took a dramatic turn in the grand jury proceedings.

According to TMZ, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, who is prosecuting the case, stepped into a courthouse hallway on Dec. 10 and ran into Jenness.

The report says Silverman had told Jenness she would request the judge issue a "body attachment" forcing a female witness to testify. No identity of the woman has been released. Apparently, the woman did not appear, so Silverman sought her arrest to have her forced onto the stand.

Rivas' family has continued to request further information. They last heard from her in May 2024, when she called home after fleeing the month before. The nature of her purported relationship to D4vd remains unverified. It was documented by reports, however, that she and the artist had matching "Shhh" finger tattoos.

Furthermore, an unreleased love song from the "Here With Me" singer mentioning Rivas' name began circulating online just weeks after her body was discovered.

The police have identified D4vd as a suspect, along with another unidentified person, but neither has been charged with any crime. The case remains open, as many of its central questions are still not answered, as the authorities try to secure witness testimony.