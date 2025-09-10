SZA Calls Lizzo a 'Master Healer' While Defending Her Against Ongoing Lawsuit Fallout

Grammy-winning singer SZA has spoken out in strong defense of her close friend Lizzo, who continues to face backlash from multiple lawsuits filed by former employees.

Lizzo, who appeared on the cover of New York magazine on September 8, received unwavering support from SZA, who expressed frustration at how quickly people turned against the "Truth Hurts" artist.

"It was so weird to watch everybody attack her because it actually had nothing to do with what was going on," SZA told the magazine.

According to Billboard, she went on to praise Lizzo's resilience, adding, "I think what's special about my friend is she is a master healer. She is always going to get to the bottom of herself. Nobody cleared her name for her. Nobody could give her that vindication; she gave it to herself."

In 2023, three of Lizzo's ex-dancers took legal action against her, accusing the singer of harassment, discrimination related to disability, and even false imprisonment.

That case is still moving forward. Around the same time, a former wardrobe designer filed a separate lawsuit against her, alleging harassment and a hostile work environment. Lizzo was later dismissed from that suit.

SZA Stands by Lizzo Amid Lawsuit Fallout and Tour Collaboration

Despite the controversy, SZA has continued to stand beside her longtime collaborator.

The pair most recently worked together on SZA's "My Face Hurts From Smiling" mixtape earlier this year, and Lizzo surprised fans by joining SZA and Kendrick Lamar on stage during their Grand National Tour.

Their bond, both personal and professional, has been on display even during turbulent times.

In the New York magazine profile, Lizzo also opened up about how the lawsuits affected her mental health.

She admitted to losing close friends "in emotionally violent ways" and said the pressure left her struggling to even speak to her therapist, Complex reported.

Lizzo described experiencing moments of deep despair, comparing the emotional toll to the loss of her father in 2009.

She recalled lying in bed, staring at the ceiling, and feeling such a sense of stillness that she thought she would have been at peace if her life ended in that moment.

Looking forward, Lizzo hinted that her fifth studio project, "Love In Real Life," may remain on hold after early singles did not meet expectations.

"I sat down at the table and I said, 'I need to do this my way starting from now. And I need y'all to have my back,'" she said, noting her team's full support of the decision.