Rapper Kay Flock Gets 30-Year Prison Term for Racketeering and Attempted Murder

Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock, whose real name is Kevin Perez, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, and other violent crimes tied to gang activity.

The sentence was handed down in Manhattan federal court, closing a case that followed Perez's fast rise in music and an even faster fall into the criminal justice system.

Prosecutors said Perez helped lead a Bronx-based gang known as Sev Side, also called DOA. According to the verdict, the group carried out shootings to protect its territory and scare rivals.

Perez was found responsible for planning and supporting several shooting incidents in 2020 and 2021, even though he was not proven to be the gunman. The jury also found him guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and a firearm discharge offense.

Perez had earlier faced a first-degree murder charge in the December 2021 killing of Hwascar Hernandez in Upper Manhattan. He was acquitted of that charge in March, but the other convictions still carried heavy penalties.

According to RollingStone, US District Judge Lewis J. Liman said Perez's actions caused serious harm. The rapper, he said, "taunted, celebrated, and created a culture of violence," adding that the damage done to the community "was immense." Judge Liman stressed that leadership in a gang can be just as dangerous as pulling the trigger.

Drill rapper Kay Flock has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/qcPM3viJls — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2025

US Court Hands Kay Flock Decades Behind Bars

Federal prosecutors argued that Perez used his growing fame to promote violence. US Attorney Jay Clayton said Perez "used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx," and claimed his music and online posts bragged about shootings and pushed rivals toward retaliation.

Kay Flock became widely known after releasing "Shake It" in April 2022, a song featuring Cardi B.

The track came out just months after he was charged in the Hernandez killing, and it helped turn him into a rising star in New York's drill rap scene. Prosecutors said money from fraud schemes linked to the gang helped support his music career.

During the hearing, Perez spoke briefly and accepted responsibility. "What I was at 18 is not who I am today," he told the court, saying he understood the impact his actions had on his family, Complex reported.

The courtroom was packed with supporters and law enforcement. Perez entered wearing a gray suit, quietly acknowledging friends and family. His lawyer argued for a lighter sentence, but the judge ultimately rejected that request.

In the end, Judge Liman said the case was a warning about influence and choices. "In a different environment, you might have been a successful musician," he told Perez. "It's a tragedy you are not."