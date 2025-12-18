Perry Farrell Expresses Remorse Over Jane's Addiction Fight That Ended Reunion Tour

Perry Farrell has publicly expressed regret over the onstage altercation last September that brought Jane's Addiction's reunion tour to an abrupt end.

On Wednesday, the musician posted a statement on Instagram reflecting on the Boston incident, in which tensions with guitarist Dave Navarro escalated into a physical confrontation, eventually sparking a lawsuit from his bandmates.

In his post, Farrell acknowledged his responsibility for the incident, admitting he did not handle the situation properly.

He apologized to both the audience and his fellow musicians, emphasizing the importance of the band, their music, and the impact they have had on fans and the wider music scene.

Farrell also said his goal has always been to provide "real, honest, and positive" performances, and expressed sincere remorse for falling short during the Boston show.

The incident occurred on September 13, 2024, during a performance at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion.

According to Vice, Videos from the show revealed Farrell shoving and punching Navarro during the song "Ocean Size," escalating tensions within the band.

Just two days later, Jane's Addiction announced the cancellation of the tour, marking the dissolution of the group.

Earlier this year, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins filed a lawsuit against Farrell.

Perry Farrell has issued a public apology for his actions on stage during a Jane's Addiction concert in Boston in September 2024, in which he attacked guitarist Dave Navarro.

Perry Farrell Addresses Lawsuit

The lawsuit accused Farrell of assault, battery, causing emotional distress, negligence, and breaking the band's contract, saying the canceled tour and stopped activities cost the group more than $10 million, RollingStone reported.

In response, Farrell countersued, listing multiple defenses and attributing part of the conflict to his bandmates' actions.

This is the first public statement from Farrell in over a year. Navarro previously told Guitar Player that the incident "forever destroyed the band's life" and confirmed there was no chance of Jane's Addiction performing together again.

Both Farrell and the band have now issued apologies. Jane's Addiction addressed previous statements about Farrell's mental health, expressing regret for inaccuracies and confirming that the band has officially disbanded.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Jane's Addiction played a pivotal role in shaping the alternative rock movement, blending metal, punk, funk, and psychedelic influences.

Farrell, who later created the Lollapalooza festival as a celebration of the band's legacy.