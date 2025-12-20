Halle Bailey's 'Busty' Bikini Pics Spark Photoshop Accusations— 'She Does Not Look Like This'

Halle Bailey, a singer and actress, sparked a lot of talk on social media when she posted recent bikini photos that showed off her body after having a baby. Some fans questioned whether the photos were real.

In three photos posted on Instagram, Bailey wore a green bikini featuring a solid top and patterned bottoms. The images captured her standing and leaning on coastal rocks, with a scenic ocean backdrop.

Her caption referenced her role as Ariel in the 2023 live-action film "The Little Mermaid," reading simply, "back home" with emojis of a home, wave, and mermaid.

Despite positive reactions, some commenters, as per Atlanta Black Star expressed disbelief over Bailey's curvy figure less than a year after giving birth to her son, Halo, in December 2023. Several accused the photos of being digitally altered.

One comment on the Daily Mail described Bailey as a "busty little thing" with a "skimpy thong," while another stated, "She does NOT look like this in real life. So photoshopped!!" Another user wrote, "Wish you didn't photoshop your body."

Supporters quickly defended Bailey, emphasizing her natural appearance and confidence. One fan called her body "tea," a slang term meaning genuine or impressive, while another praised her for maintaining "body goals even with the baby weight."

Bailey has openly discussed her body image struggles following pregnancy. In a TikTok video earlier this year, she shared feelings of insecurity about weight gain and the challenges of balancing motherhood with her busy career. She explained that she had lost weight while breastfeeding but noticed changes as she turned 25.

Halle Bailey gives a look at her post-baby body and shares her goals as she continues to heal. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJ2PFEyvqT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 15, 2024

"I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit," Bailey said. "Weight is sticking more. Like, OK."

She also revealed that she asked her sister and musical partner Chloe Bailey to remove a TikTok video due to her insecurities.

Bailey ended her message on a hopeful note, telling herself and others to be kinder and enjoy the present moment, even though people were watching.