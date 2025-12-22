Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's Estranged Wife Jillian Lauren Talks Shooting, Divorce

Jillian Lauren, estranged wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, is breaking her silence after a tumultuous year marked by legal drama and personal challenges.

In April, the 52-year-old writer was shot by Los Angeles police following a standoff in her Eagle Rock neighborhood.

The incident began when Lauren exited her home with a handgun during a police chase and refused repeated orders to put it down.

Officers returned fire, striking her in the arm, and she was later charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Lauren explained that her actions were motivated by a desire to protect her family.

She described the event as a shocking moment that turned her life upside down, leaving her grappling with PTSD, PageSix reported.

She has since enrolled in a two-year mental health diversion program, which may lead to her charges being dismissed, though the case remains officially open.

Earlier this month, Lauren filed for divorce from Shriner after 20 years of marriage, citing years of growing apart and the police incident as a tipping point.

Despite the split, she emphasized that Shriner remains her "best friend," and they are committed to co-parenting their two adopted sons, Tariku Moon and Jovanni "Jovi" Starshine.

She highlighted that the pair has continued to support each other while navigating personal growth and life changes.

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s estranged wife, Jillian Lauren, breaks silence on being shot by cops, ‘painful’ divorce https://t.co/uE5R7QUxHs pic.twitter.com/sPl77Q3gLO — Page Six (@PageSix) December 21, 2025

Jillian Lauren Opens Up on Media Scrutiny

Lauren also addressed the media scrutiny surrounding both the shooting and the divorce.

She revealed that the headlines were particularly painful, especially as she had personally served Shriner with divorce papers.

According to Yahoo, beyond the public coverage, Lauren spoke candidly about her past, including experiences with sex trafficking and domestic violence, framing her story as an opportunity to discuss trauma, mental health, and recovery.

Lauren said she has spent time revisiting past traumas to better understand her actions and personal growth.

She expressed that divorce is a deeply painful process for anyone, regardless of fame or fortune, but she remains focused on her family and healing.

Lauren continues to advocate for understanding, personal growth, and prioritizing the well-being of her children while moving forward from her marriage with Shriner.