The Cure Guitarist Perry Bamonte Dies at 65: Official Statement and Legacy

It is a somber day for fans of The Cure, as the band has officially confirmed the passing of longtime multi-instrumentalist Perry Bamonte.

Bamonte, who was 65, passed away today, December 26, 2025, at his home following a short illness over the Christmas period. While often associated with the band's lush guitar and keyboard layers, his loss is being felt deeply across the entire alternative music community.

The Passing of a "Warm-Hearted" Legend

The news was shared via a heartfelt statement from Robert Smith and the band, who remembered the man they affectionately called "Teddy":

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte... Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story."

Bamonte had been a fixture in the band's inner circle since 1984, originally working as a roadie and "looking after the band" before transitioning to a full-time member in 1990.

A Decades-Long Legacy

Bamonte was a versatile musician who played guitar, keyboards, and six-string bass. He was a cornerstone of the band's most commercially successful era, appearing on every studio album from the 1992 masterpiece Wish through to their self-titled 2004 release.

His journey with the band was marked by a triumphant return in 2022 for the Shows of a Lost World tour. He performed over 90 shows in this final chapter, including the historic London concerts in November 2024 that celebrated the band's most recent album release.

Tributes Pour In

As news of his death spreads, fans have taken to social media to share memories of his "static but soulful" stage presence and his vital contributions to tracks like "Trust" and "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea."

The Cure - Simon Gallup, Perry Bamonte, Robert Smith, Boris Williams, Porl Thompson. May 1992. pic.twitter.com/M2TaZjEmAw — The Cure PL (@thecurepl) February 27, 2024

Perry's unique contribution was the atmospheric "wall of sound" that defined the band's gothic-rock peak. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Cure in 2019, a fitting tribute to a man who spent over 40 years helping build the world of "Lost World" fans love today.