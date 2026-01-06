Boosie Badazz Could Get 2 Years in Prison, Prosecutors Argue for Leniency

Federal prosecutors say rapper Boosie Badazz could face up to two years in prison, but they are also asking a judge to show leniency when he is sentenced later this week in his federal gun case.

The artist, whose real name is Torence Hatch, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a sentencing memo filed in court, prosecutors asked for a 24-month prison sentence. That is far less than the 46 months recommended by probation officials.

Prosecutors argued the shorter sentence is fair because Boosie accepted responsibility for his actions and has a difficult personal history.

If the case had gone to trial and ended in a conviction, he could have faced as much as 15 years in prison.

"Defendant has clearly demonstrated acceptance of responsibility," prosecutors wrote. They also pointed to Hatch's troubled childhood, saying it likely played a role in his past choices, RollingStone reported.

According to court filings, Hatch witnessed domestic violence between his parents at a young age.

His father later died from a brain tumor, an event prosecutors said deeply affected him and led to depression and behavior issues as a teen.

The filings also note that Hatch was exposed to substance abuse early in life.

Prosecutors did acknowledge that Boosie has a long criminal record, including past convictions related to drugs, assault, and weapons.

Still, they stressed that there were no direct victims in the current gun case. They also said Hatch has stayed employed for many years and continued working while the case moved through the courts, which they believe supports a lighter sentence.

Instagram Live Video Sparks Boosie Federal Case

According to HipHopHero, the case began in May 2023, when San Diego police spotted Hatch holding a gun during an Instagram Live video posted by a known Neighborhood Crip gang member.

Police later tracked his vehicle and pulled it over. Officers found a loaded 9mm Glock pistol in the backseat, and Hatch's security handed over another loaded firearm.

DNA evidence linked Hatch to both weapons, and officials said the guns were purchased by his girlfriend.

After an early indictment was dropped due to a legal issue, a new indictment was filed in July 2024. Hatch pleaded guilty in August to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Following the plea, Boosie shared a message online explaining his decision. "I'm tired of fighting," he wrote, adding that he spoke with his family and believed accepting the deal was the right move.

Boosie has publicly said he remains hopeful. In a past interview, he said, "It's still up to the judge." He has also expressed hope for a presidential pardon, though no such action has been announced.