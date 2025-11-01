Offset's New Album Sparks Drama After Lyrics Target Cardi B and Her NFL Boyfriend

Offset's surprise Halloween album, Haunted by Fame, has stirred major drama after fans noticed several songs that appear to take aim at his estranged wife, Cardi B, and her new boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The 33-year-old rapper dropped the project on October 31, and listeners quickly picked up on the track "No Sweat," where Offset delivers what many believe is a direct jab at Cardi's relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

"How the f*** you leave Jordan for Rodman? / You a fool if you think that I'm hurt," he raps, comparing himself to basketball legend Michael Jordan and Diggs to teammate Dennis Rodman.

According to Billboard, in another line, Offset adds, "You ain't happy, I know how it work / How you married and still givin' birth? / Get some help, b***h, you goin' berserk."

The lyrics seemingly reference Cardi's pregnancy with Diggs while she remains legally married to Offset.

The couple's divorce has been dragging on since Cardi filed in July 2024.

Last month, the Grammy-winning rapper claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the split was delayed because Offset wants her to cover his tax debts and hand over one of her properties.

"The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes," she said. "I'm fighting for that. This is not no love s***."

Offset Disses Cardi B After Pregnancy News

Cardi, 33, confirmed in September that she is pregnant with her fourth child — her first with Diggs.

She and Offset already share three kids: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, who is just over a year old, US Magazine reported.

"Yes, I'm having a baby with somebody else. So what? That happens. It's life," she said. "I did things the correct way the first time. I fell in love. I lasted seven years. ... I'm legally separated."

Offset didn't stop at one song. On another "Haunted by Fame" track, he seems to throw more shade, rapping, "I know these ns only wanna f* you 'cause I f* with you ... Only reason these n**s f* with you 'cause you were my ho / How does it feel?"

Fans immediately linked the verse to Cardi, interpreting it as another dig at her high-profile new romance.

The Bronx rapper hasn't responded to the new lyrics, but she previously addressed her feelings about Offset on her own track "Man of Your Word" from her latest album, Am I the Drama?

"I just wish he was a better person," she said in a recent interview. "But it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids."