Blac Chyna Alleges Violent Altercation With Ex-Boyfriend While Children Were Home

Blac Chyna is accusing her ex-boyfriend, rapper Twin Hector, of choking and spitting on her in her California home while her children were asleep nearby.

In court documents obtained by sources, the 37-year-old reality star, born Angela Renée White, claims the incident occurred in March 2023 when she was preparing to travel out of state.

According to the filing, Hector, whose real name is Taiyon Elijah Hector, "refused" to leave Chyna's residence, which led to an argument, People reported.

The documents allege that during the confrontation, Hector engaged in physical aggression, including choking, spitting, verbal abuse, and other intimidating conduct.

Chyna's two children, King Cairo Stevenson, 13, and Dream Kardashian, 9, along with her nanny, were present in the home at the time.

"Plaintiff's actions caused Defendant to reasonably fear for her personal safety and life. At the time of the incident, Defendant's minor children were present and asleep in the residence," the filing states.

Chyna also claims that Hector damaged personal property, including designer wigs, hairpieces, and clothing, some of which she uses for business purposes.

Blac Chyna accuses ex-boyfriend of choking, spitting on her while her children slept nearby https://t.co/kxWDYMN9L2 pic.twitter.com/orBSS9SVZj — Page Six (@PageSix) January 13, 2026

Blac Chyna Raises Safety Concerns for Kids



Hector's attorney, Kirk Edward Schenck, strongly denied the allegations, telling sources, "Mr. Hector categorically denies Ms. White's allegations. Unlike Ms. White, Mr. Hector has no history of any of this type of behavior."

According to PageSix, Schenck added that Chyna's claims are "blatantly false" and that she attacked Hector while he was sleeping in a previous incident, causing significant injuries.

This latest filing comes nearly a year and a half after Hector filed a lawsuit against Chyna, accusing her of being physically abusive while under the influence of alcohol and repeatedly threatening his life during their relationship.

The couple dated from August 2020 to March 2023. Hector's lawsuit also stated that Chyna allegedly engaged in "vicious attacks" while he slept, leaving him bloodied.

Chyna's motion requests that court records be sealed to protect the privacy and safety of herself and her children.

She expressed concern about heightened risks due to online harassment, stalking, and the public nature of her daughter Dream's identity as a member of the Kardashian family.