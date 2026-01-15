Michael Jackson Estate Battles Siblings in Court Over Arbitration of Abuse Allegations

The estate of Michael Jackson faced off against the late pop star's former "second family" on Wednesday in a Beverly Hills courtroom, as the Cascio siblings sought to bypass a previous settlement and bring allegations of sexual abuse into public view.

Frank, Aldo, Marie-Nicole, Dominic, and Eddie Cascio claim that Jackson groomed and molested them over decades, starting in the late 1980s.

The siblings appeared alongside their parents in court to challenge what they describe as a "purported settlement" designed to keep their claims secret.

According to RollingStone, Marty Singer, representing the Jackson estate, told the judge that the Cascio family had signed an initial agreement in January 2020, later renegotiated for "significantly more money upfront."

Singer argued the siblings' attempt to file a public lawsuit now would violate the confidentiality clauses of that agreement.

"We categorically dispute these claims," he said, referring to allegations that Jackson abused all five siblings.

Singer also described the Cascios' current legal action as an "extortion demand of $213 million last summer."

The Cascio family's lawyer, Mark Geragos, countered that the settlement was invalid because the siblings were pressured into signing it while still processing the trauma of their alleged abuse.

"The rushed process was intended to, and did, in fact, take advantage of the Cascio siblings' shock and trauma," Geragos said in court filings.

He added that the estate misrepresented their rights and the consequences of refusing the agreement.

Frank Cascio and siblings leaving Beverly Hills courthouse after tense hearing



They claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children



A judge signaled he was on verge of granting a petition from Jackson’s estate to compel arbitration pic.twitter.com/Vu5C7cU6zb — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) January 14, 2026

Cascio Family Challenges Michael Jackson Estate

During the hearing, Geragos emphasized that Jackson used "psychological conditioning" to maintain the siblings' loyalty and secrecy.

Aldo and Marie Cascio stated in declarations that Jackson instructed them to hide from his lawyers during meetings, including those with Geragos when he represented Jackson in the 2003 child molestation case.

"At the time, I accepted Michael's instructions without question, but in hindsight, it was clear he was concealing us deliberately," Aldo wrote.

The dispute escalated after the 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland," which detailed abuse allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Geragos said the film prompted the siblings to come forward, breaking decades of silence.

Howard King, another lawyer for the family, revealed he has 10 hours of sworn video testimony from all five siblings describing the alleged abuse in detail, Billboard reported.

Judge Michael E. Whitaker did not issue an immediate ruling, but a tentative decision suggested he may compel arbitration, potentially barring the siblings from filing a public lawsuit. One sibling was seen visibly emotional in court.

The Cascio family has indicated they will appeal if the judge enforces arbitration.

The estate continues to deny all allegations of misconduct, maintaining that Jackson's innocence was consistently defended and any settlements were not admissions of wrongdoing.

A follow-up hearing on sealing documents is scheduled for March 5.